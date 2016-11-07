Ethane supplier to the world

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

PIPELINE EXPORTS TO CANADA

1: Joffre, Alberta; and Sarnia, Ontario

Nova Chemicals has been importing ethane from the U.S. for three years. The Vantage pipeline has the capacity to bring up more than 900,000 metric tons per year from North Dakota to a Nova facility in Alberta. Sunoco Logistics’ Mariner West pipeline will eventually deliver about 300,000 metric tons of Marcellus Shale ethane from Pennsylvania to Ontario.

EXPORT TERMINALS

2: Morgan’s Point, Texas, near Houston

Enterprise Products Partners said bon voyage in September to the first ship leaving its new export terminal for customer Ineos. The Houston Ship Channel facility has the capacity to load 11,000 metric tons of ethane per day.

3: Marcus Hook, Pa., near Philadelphia

Sunoco Logistics’ terminal near Philadelphia made its first delivery in March. It has the capacity to load about 2,000 metric tons per day of ethane originating from shale gas in western Pennsylvania.

ETHANE IMPORTERS

4: Grangemouth, Scotland; and Rafnes, Norway

Ineos’s ambitious plan is to import about 800,000 metric tons per year of ethane from Houston and Philadelphia for two of its European crackers. The company has already taken delivery on four of eight 180-meter-long Dragon-class carriers. Together, they will form what the firm calls a virtual pipeline across the Atlantic, making eight deliveries per month by 2020.

5: Mossmorran, Scotland

ExxonMobil has agreed to purchase imported ethane from Ineos for use at the Fife Ethylene Plant it shares with Shell. Deliveries are set to commence next year.

6: Teesside, England

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) will soon begin receiving deliveries of U.S. ethane at its English cracker, which has been upgraded to accept the new feedstock. The shipments will reportedly originate from Enterprise in Texas.

7: Dunkirk, France

Versalis began work to allow its French ethylene cracker to consume U.S. ethane. However, citing low oil prices, the company has put the program on hold.

8: Stenungsund, Sweden

Borealis has chartered the Navigator Aurora, a 180-meter ethane carrier built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. The European chemical maker plans on receiving 240,000 metric tons of ethane annually from the Philadelphia terminal.

9: Camaçari, Brazil

Braskem is spending $120 million to convert some of the feedstock of its largest Brazilian cracker from naphtha to ethane. Enterprise, in Houston, will supply roughly 200,000 metric tons of ethane annually starting next year.

10: Dahej, India

Reliance Industries may have the most ambitious ethane plan. It intends to import, beginning later this year, 1.5 million metric tons annually from the U.S. for consumption at three ethylene crackers near its Dahej terminal.

11: India

Gail and Hindustan Petroleum plan to build an ethylene cracker in India that will consume 1.3 million metric tons per year of U.S. ethane. Gail solicited ethane contracts earlier this year.