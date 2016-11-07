FMC to buy lithium from Quebec’s Nemaska

FMC has signed a contract with Nemaska Lithium to purchase 8,000 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate, used to make battery materials, beginning in mid-2018. Nemaska has been working since 2009 to develop a spodumene mine and processing plant in Quebec. Spodumene, a lithium-containing volcanic rock deposit, is a common source of lithium in China and at Australia’s Talison mine. In the West, however, lithium is more commonly obtained from brines in the deserts of Chile and Nevada.
