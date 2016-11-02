Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

General Electric to exit water treatment by 2017

Proceeds will pay for an enlargement of the firm’s oil services business

by Marc S. Reisch
November 2, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of a water treatment plant.
Credit: Shutterstock
The sun will soon set on GE’s water treatment business.

General Electric plans to sell its water treatment business by mid-2017 and put the proceeds toward the integration of the oil services firm Baker Hughes. The sale will end a nearly 15-year involvement with water treatment chemicals, equipment, and separation membranes.

The water sale is a coda to a much larger deal in which GE plans to purchase a nearly two-thirds stake in Baker Hughes for $7.4 billion. GE will fold Baker Hughes into its own oil and gas services business to create a behemoth with 70,000 employees and annual revenues of $32 billion.

The acquisition advances GE’s goal of melding digital tools with industrial and infrastructure operations. Baker Hughes brings service capability, whereas GE brings oil and gas equipment technology “with a digital framework,” GE Chairman Jeff Immelt told analysts on an Oct. 31 conference call.

“We have been evaluating the fit of water in our portfolio for quite a period of time,” Jeff Bornstein, GE’s chief financial officer, revealed on the call. GE once heralded water treatment as a global megatrend. But Bornstein says the “fragmentation” of water treatment markets makes it less attractive now. Other firms that have backed away include Ashland, which spun out its water treatment chemicals business in 2014.

GE entered water treatment in 2002 with the $1.8 billion purchase of BetzDearborn from Hercules. In 2006 it enlarged the business with the purchase of separation membrane maker Zenon Environmental for $650 million.

Today, the water business is embedded in GE’s power business, which has $22.5 billion in sales. GE doesn’t disclose the water business’s sales, although Bornstein said it has annual earnings of about $300 million.

The oil business has more upside potential than water treatment, says Ray Will, a director at the consulting firm IHS Markit. However, in making the shift, GE is not abandoning chemicals, Will points out. Baker Hughes is the number two player in oil production chemicals after Nalco.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Solenis to buy Diversey in major water treatment merger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ecolab to buy ion exchange resin maker Purolite for $3.7 billion
Ecolab to spin off oil field chemical business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE