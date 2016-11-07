Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

India adopts law to halt emissions of HFC-23

by K.V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
November 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

India has a new law that controls on emissions of hyrofluorocarbon-23, a highly potent greenhouse gas. HFC-23 is a by-product of the manufacturing of the widely used refrigerant hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22. A recent order from India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change asks industries to “urgently and immediately” destroy HFC-23 rather than releasing it to the environment. The ministry has directed the five registered companies producing HFC-23 to destroy the gas via incineration using “an efficient and proven technology.” The order came after Indian Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave announced at an international meeting in October that India will eliminate HFC-23 production as part of its commitment to combat the climate threat posed by HFCs. At that meeting, countries agreed to phase out the production and use of HFCs, a group of chemicals largely used as substitutes for stratospheric ozone depleting HCFCs and hydrochlorofluorocarbons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA ratchets down US production of HFCs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA ratchets back US production of HFCs
Paris Agreement to curb climate change took off

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE