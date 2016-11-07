Lonza will supply Clovis drug

Contract manufacturer Lonza will build a plant in Visp, Switzerland, to supply rucaparib, the active ingredient in Clovis Oncology’s PARP inhibitor. Lonza will open a new production line in 2019 that will provide dedicated supply until 2025. Rucaparib targets cancer by inhibiting the DNA-repair enzymes poly-ADP ribose polymerase-1, 2, and 3. It is under FDA priority review for treating advanced ovarian cancer with a decision to come by February 2017.
