Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pristine Stone Age wood and bone artifacts are being dissolved by sulfuric acid in the soil

Draining of the boggy area for agriculture turned a pristine archeological site into a treacherous place for artifacts

by Sarah Everts
November 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci./Scarborough Museums Trust
This pristine 10,000-year-old deer antler from the Star Carr site was likely a headdress used by shamans.
Image of a deer antler headdress.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci./Scarborough Museums Trust
This pristine 10,000-year-old deer antler from the Star Carr site was likely a headdress used by shamans.

For millennia, the wet boggy conditions at the Star Carr archeological site in Eastern England kept a cornucopia of 10,000-year-old, Stone Age wood and bone objects, including 22 red deer antler headdresses used in shaman rituals, in pristine condition. But in the early 2000s, the land was drained for agriculture, dropping the water table and drying out the archeological site. Since then, archeologists have been alarmed to find that recently unearthed objects at the site are degrading rapidly. Scientists believe oxygen is now reaching sulfur-rich sediments lying below the artifacts. Consequently, sulfides are being oxidized to sulfuric acid, causing acidification of soil near the artifacts to a pH level of 2. A team led by the University of York’s Kirsty Penkman created a lab model of the site to figure out how this geochemistry is affecting the artifacts (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1609222113). The team found that these changes in soil geochemistry have accelerated the breakdown of hydroxyapatite in bone artifacts and lignin in wood artifacts. “Our research demands a reassessment of the assumption that sites such as Star Carr should be preserved in situ,” the study’s authors note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method Detects Damage In Fossil Bones And Other Collagen-Containing Artifacts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient Humans Were Pigment Chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond Illumines Carbon Cycling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE