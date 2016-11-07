TaiGen, HEC form hepatitis venture

TaiGen Biotechnology and HEC Pharmaceutical are forming a joint venture to develop hepatitis C virus treatments for China. HEC will get a 51% stake for funding construction of a plant and contributing a drug candidate, yimitasvir, that recently started clinical trials in China. TaiGen will get a 49% stake for contributing furaprevir, which is undergoing Phase II trials in China and Taiwan. The two candidates—both oral drugs for interferon-free HCV regimens—are likely to be approved in China because they are similar to existing drugs, says Tommy Lin, HEC’s director of business development and licensing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter