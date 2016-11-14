BASF bulks up on plastics additives

BASF plans to invest more than $215 million in its plastics additives business over the next five years. Half of the investment, which includes capacity additions to meet demand for antioxidants and light stabilizers, will be in Asia. The firm also pledges to invest in digital processes and technology to enhance the reliability of its operations. Plastic additives optimize processing and enhance such things as polymer light stability and scratch resistance.
