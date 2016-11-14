After eteplirsen: Duchenne stakeholders contemplate what comes next

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09445-cover-momson.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09445-cover-momson.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 14, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 45

After a controversial drug approval, biotech firms and patient advocacy groups look for a consensus on the design of trials for future drugs

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 45
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

After eteplirsen: Duchenne stakeholders contemplate what comes next

After a controversial drug approval, biotech firms and patient advocacy groups look for a consensus on the design of trials for future drugs

Ginkgo Bioworks and Zymergen scale up synthetic biology with robots

Two hot start-ups are giving the biobased chemicals industry new life

Making batteries fire-resistant with solid electrolytes

Replacing flammable organic liquids with nonflammable inorganic solids would eliminate key battery hazard

  • Water

    How do chemists’ salaries stack up?

    ACS’s annual employment survey shows unemployment down and salaries steady in 2016

  • Reaction Dynamics

    Periodic graphics: Why Li-ion batteries catch fire

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals reasons why the compact components sometimes burst into flame

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Gene therapy is ready for its comeback

    Clinical successes, focused start-ups, and pharma’s attention push genetic remedies closer to market

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name

Periodic graphics: Why Li-ion batteries catch fire

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals reasons why the compact components sometimes burst into flame

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Skunklock and Air Ink are trying to make the world a safer, cleaner place with chemistry Giving bike thieves the heavesAir pollution artistry

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT