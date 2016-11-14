After eteplirsen: Duchenne stakeholders contemplate what comes next
After a controversial drug approval, biotech firms and patient advocacy groups look for a consensus on the design of trials for future drugs
November 14, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 45
Two hot start-ups are giving the biobased chemicals industry new life
Replacing flammable organic liquids with nonflammable inorganic solids would eliminate key battery hazard
ACS’s annual employment survey shows unemployment down and salaries steady in 2016
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning reveals reasons why the compact components sometimes burst into flame
Clinical successes, focused start-ups, and pharma’s attention push genetic remedies closer to market
