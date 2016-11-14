BMS grows its fibrosis portfolio

Bolstering its growing portfolio of fibrosis treatments, Bristol-Myers Squibb has paid $100 million upfront for access to Nitto Denko’s siRNA molecules targeting heat shock protein 47. Nitto Denko’s lead HSP47 inhibitor, which blocks a protein responsible for regulating collagen synthesis and deposition, is in Phase Ib studies to treat advanced liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. BMS has in recent years assembled a pipeline of fibrosis assets through deals that include options to buy Galecto Biotech and Promedior.
