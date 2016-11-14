How do chemists’ salaries stack up?

Note for all graphics: Survey of 6,321 U.S. ACS members taken between March and April 2016. Salaries reflect the median salary for full-time employees who say their work specialty is chemistry, with the exception of chemical engineers.
...while salaries were essentially flat in most sectors.
Note: The money stacks in each category reflect 2016 salaries. A single full stack represents $40,000.
Men continue to make significantly more than women...
...and chemical engineers make more than chemists.
What you make depends a lot on where you live.
These are the ACS members who took the 2016 survey.
Note: Numbers do not add to 100 because Hispanic is asked separately. a Permanent resident or other visa.
Here are the top 10 industries where they work.
Those in education fields work in a large variety of jobs.
