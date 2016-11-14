Egon Matijević, 94, died on July 20 in Potsdam, N.Y.
“Egon inspired excellence in the laboratory, the classroom, and in life. He was a world-renowned researcher in colloid and surface science and a teacher. Egon was a demanding professor who held his students to the highest standards, but who was always fair and encouraged them to learn. Egon was a brilliant scholar whose prolific and inspired research helped shape the modern field of colloid and surface science. He published 600 papers/patents and received several awards for his work. He delivered many plenary/keynote lectures worldwide. Egon instructed thousands of undergraduate students, and advised more than 100 graduate students and 130 postdocs.”—Devon Shipp, colleague
Most recent title: emeritus professor, Clarkson University
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, 1944; Ph.D., chemistry, 1948; Doctor Habil, chemistry, 1952; University of Zagreb
Survivors: companion, Bernadette; son, Goran; and a grandson. Predeceased by wife, Bozica.
