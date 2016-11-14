Four die at Indian isocyanate plant

Four workers died at a Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals plant in Dahej, India. In a statement, the company said a gas leak on Nov. 2 caused the deaths at the facility, which produces the polyurethane raw material toluene diisocyanate. The company did not disclose the gas, but Indian media reports said it was phosgene; carbon monoxide is another hazardous gas involved in TDI manufacturing. The accident occurred just a day after another serious incident in India. A blast at a plant operated by Hindustan Insecticides injured 14 people.
