Fulcrum wins BP backing for jet fuel

Fulcrum Bioenergy has received a $30 million investment from BP to accelerate the construction of municipal waste-to-fuel facilities. The funding is part of a deal that also includes a 10-year, 190 million-L-per-year jet fuel purchase agreement. Fulcrum is constructing its first large facility, outside of Reno, Nev., where it will produce 38 million-L of synthetic crude oil from 200,000 metric tons of waste that would otherwise be landfilled. The plant will gasify the waste and convert it to crude using a Fischer-Tropsch process.
