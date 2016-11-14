Advertisement

Environment

A.G. Anastassiou

November 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 45
Most Popular in Environment

A.G. Anastassiou
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Pam Anastassiou
Photo of a man.
Credit: Courtesy of Pam Anastassiou

A.G. Anastassiou, 79, died on Sept. 17 in Flagstaff, Ariz.

“Dr. Anastassiou was a distinguished internationally renowned physical organic chemist known for his pioneering work in synthesis and the study of fundamentally significant molecules, orbital symmetry, and pericyclic transformations. His work on thermally generated cyanonitrene resulted in the discovery of a thermochemical heavy atom effect. Later, his research involved the synthesis, study, and classification of potentially aromatic π-excessive hetero[8], hetero[9], and hetero[13]annulenes and thermal behavior of homo and hetero bicyclo[m.n.o]nonatrienes. His primary research years were spent at DuPont’s Central Research Department and Syracuse University.”—Hamid S. Kasmai, former postdoctoral fellow

Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Kuwait University

Education: B.S., chemistry, American University of Beirut, 1959; Ph.D., chemistry, Yale University, 1963

Survivors: wife, Pam; daughter, Anita Bono; sons, Andrew and Basil

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

