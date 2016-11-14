Partnership backs Oxford spin-offs

The contract research firm Evotec is joining the University of Oxford to create LAB282, a place where basic biomedical research from Oxford can be translated into preclinical proof of concept for new drugs and companies. Also participating are Oxford University Innovation, the school’s research commercialization arm, and Oxford Sciences Innovation, an investment company dedicated solely to Oxford. LAB282 will be supported by a $16 million investment fund. Projects will be aided by an Evotec drug discovery expert.
