People

Richard I. Mateles

November 14, 2016
Richard I. Mateles
Richard I. Mateles, 80, died on May 30 in Chicago.

“Richard began his career in academia, as a faculty member at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and then at the Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical School. From 1980 to 1988, he served as a senior executive of Stauffer Chemical Company in Westport, Conn., and then worked at IIT Research Institute in Chicago until 1990. Since then, he has devoted himself full-time to consulting in the biotechnology industry. Richard wrote and edited numerous publications and received many awards throughout his career. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be remembered for his sense of humor.”—Sarah Mateles, daughter

Most recent title: president, Candida Corp.

Education: B.S., food technology, 1956; Sc.D., food technology, 1959; Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Survivors: wife, Roslyn, daughters, Naomi Karmi, Susan Spira, and Sarah; seven grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

