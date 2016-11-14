Advertisement

Environment

Robert M. Jimeson Jr.

November 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 45
Robert M. Jimeson Jr.
Robert M. Jimeson Jr., 95, died on July 31 in Vienna, Va.

“Robert MacKay Jimeson Jr., was an internationally recognized expert in the fields of energy and fuels, environmental management, and chemical engineering. He developed solvent-refined coal, patented Methacoal, and designed the wings of the B-26 Marauder. He was a Professional Engineer, a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Chemical Society. His greatest wish was to get potable water to all people. He worked in 26 countries and published one book and 53 technical papers. He taught courses at Penn State and George Washington University.”—Shelley Jimeson, daughter

Most recent title: founder, RMJ Consultants

Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, 1942; M.S., engineering administration, George Washington University, 1965

Survivors: daughter, Shelley; sons, Robert III and Jeffrey; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren

