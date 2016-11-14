Stephen Prager, 87, died on Jan. 2 in Saint Paul, Minn.
“Stephen started the theoretical chemistry group at the University of Minnesota. Back then, very few departments included theoretical chemistry studies. He had a big blackboard in his office, and he was famous for keeping it covered with equations he was working on. What he thought of your idea was measured by how large a space he would erase on the blackboard. Steve’s continuing achievements in statistical mechanics and molecular quantum mechanics did much to pave the way for the growth of this discipline at Minnesota. Stephen and I were married for 67 years with our shared interests and complementary careers.”—Julianne Prager, wife
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Minnesota
Education: B.S., chemistry, Brown University, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, Cornell University, 1951
Survivor: wife, Julianne
