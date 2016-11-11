Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Texas project is headache for contractor Fluor

Cost overruns at Chevron Phillips cracker turn project into a loss for Fluor

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo of cranes erecting Chevron Phillips’ ethylene cracker in Baytown, Texas.
Credit: Fluor
Rain has caused construction delays at Chevron Phillips’ Baytown cracker project.

The first new U.S. ethylene project in the shale gas era, Chevron Phillips Chemical’s cracker in Baytown, Texas, has run into difficulties. Fluor Corp., a construction contractor for the project, is taking a $154 million charge due to complications resulting from bad weather and lackluster productivity.

Chevron Phillips is spending $6 billion on the Baytown cracker and a pair of polyethylene plants in Old Ocean, Texas. Fluor is building the cracker in partnership with Japan’s JGC, while a joint venture between Technip and Zachry Industrial is erecting the polyethylene units.

On a recent conference call with analysts, Fluor CEO David T. Seaton blamed the weather. So far this year, he said, the site has received about 250 cm of rain. Another Fluor project, a Dow Chemical cracker 100 km away in Freeport, Texas, received normal rainfall of about half that much. The Baytown flooding led to an out-of-sequence work schedule and lower productivity, Seaton said.

In a separate conference call, Tim G. Taylor, president of Phillips 66, which owns half of Chevron Phillips, said additional labor was needed at the site at the same time that the industry was experiencing a shortage of skilled laborers such as pipe fitters.

Chevron expects the cracker will run between 5% and 10% over budget and be completed during the second half of next year. The company expects the polyethylene plants will be finished, on time and on budget, in mid-2017.

The contract for the ethylene project is at a fixed price, which leaves Fluor on the hook for cost overruns.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil, Sabic to shutter European ethylene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sasol finishes last Louisiana plant
Sasol again reveals cost overruns for Louisiana project

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE