Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Two-faced fabric separates oil from emulsions

Cotton coated with cleverly designed polymer could find use cleaning up oil spills

by Bethany Halford
November 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A new polymer-coated fabric could make it easier to separate troublesome emulsions, such as those that can occur during industrial-scale syntheses of organic chemicals or when oil is accidentally released into waterways. The material, developed by Guojun Liu, Zijie Wang, and Shuaishuai Huang of Queen’s University, in Ontario, is known as a Janus fabric because, like its namesake Roman god with two faces, it has two sides, each with a different property—one hydrophilic and one hydrophobic. The new Janus fabric is made by coating cotton with a block copolymer containing hydrophobic poly(dimethylsiloxane), known as PDMS, along with hydrophilic poly(N,N-dimethylaminoethyl methacrylate), known as PDMAEMA (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2016, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201607581). In air, PDMS orients to the surface of the fabric. But when the fabric is exposed to an emulsion, the material acquires its Janus nature, with the PDMAEMA portion of the polymer migrating toward the emulsion and the PDMS moving to the opposite side of the fabric. Oil droplets from the emulsion start aggregating in the presence of the PDMAEMA and then move to the hydrophobic PDMS side. As such, the fabric serves two functions: It de-emulsifies and separates the oil.

Speedy Demulsifier
Oil and water: Hexadecane is moved into the chamber on the left from a dyed emulsion of hexadecane in water, thanks to separation by a new Janus fabric.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A dyed emulsion of hexadecane in water is de-emulsified using a Janus fabric.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A dyed emulsion of hexadecane in water (cloudy liquid) is exposed to a Janus fabric to selectively remove the hexadecane (clear liquid).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slippery liquid-repellent surface toughs it out
Quick Chemical Trick Makes Surfaces Slick﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Easy-To-Clean Membrane Separates Oil From Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE