Almac expands in U.S. and Europe

The pharmaceutical services firm Almac is embarking on a $34 million expansion in the U.S. and Europe that should increase its staff by 9% to about 5,000 by the end of next year. The company will spend $25 million to expand its U.S. base near Philadelphia, which houses clinical and analytical service operations. Almac will also spend $6 million to add lab and office space at its global headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, and $3 million to expand the Arran Chemical plant in Athlone, Ireland, that it acquired last year.
