Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 21, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 46

Technology to produce fuels from sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide faces scientific and economic challenges

Volume 94 | Issue 46
Renewables

Will the artificial leaf sprout to combat climate change?

Technology to produce fuels from sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide faces scientific and economic challenges

Science under eight years of Obama

The President supported science while Congress limited progress of his initiatives

What will it take to find a human pheromone?

Despite decades of research into chemical communication, scientists are no closer to determining whether a human pheromone exists

  • Natural Products

    Synthesis of poison dart frog toxin brings surprises

    Asymmetric route to batrachotoxin opens avenues for studying sodium channels

  • Business

    C&EN talks with Neil Carson, British chemistry champion

    Engineer transformed catalyst firm Johnson Matthey and helped pave the way for fracking in U.K.

  • Business

    Novomer takes CO2 chemistry to market

    The start-up sold its CO2 polyols business to Saudi Aramco and now wants to cultivate a CO route to acrylic acid

Environment

Masked fungal toxins in our food

When pathogenic fungi leave poisons behind on harvests, the plant can modify the toxins, sidestepping food safety detection

