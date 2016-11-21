Will the artificial leaf sprout to combat climate change?

November 21, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 46
Technology to produce fuels from sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide faces scientific and economic challenges
The President supported science while Congress limited progress of his initiatives
Despite decades of research into chemical communication, scientists are no closer to determining whether a human pheromone exists
Asymmetric route to batrachotoxin opens avenues for studying sodium channels
Engineer transformed catalyst firm Johnson Matthey and helped pave the way for fracking in U.K.
The start-up sold its CO2 polyols business to Saudi Aramco and now wants to cultivate a CO route to acrylic acid
When pathogenic fungi leave poisons behind on harvests, the plant can modify the toxins, sidestepping food safety detection