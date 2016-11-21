BASF is making big U.S. investments

BASF is making U.S. investments in polyurethanes and plastics additives. The company has commenced engineering on new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate capacity at its Geismar, La., complex. The project will gradually double capacity for the polyurethane intermediate to about 600,000 metric tons per year. Additionally, BASF will add capacity in McIntosh, Ala., for its Tinuvin brand benzotriazoles and other light stabilizers. The project is part of more than $200 million in polymer additive investments that BASF plans globally over the next five years.
