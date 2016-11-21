BMS, Enterome form microbiome pact

Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay Enterome $15 million up front as part of a pact to develop microbiome-derived biomarkers and therapeutics for cancer. The partners will also look for microbiome-derived biomarkers that could indicate whether a patient will benefit from BMS’s immuno-oncology treatments. Given growing evidence that the gut microbiome is involved in how the body responds or grows resistant to cancer immunotherapies, the companies hope to find new targets and therapies that could boost the efficacy of oncology drugs.
