Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Beware of a bogus ChemRxiv

Phony version of ACS preprint server is online

by Andrea Widener
November 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A fraudulent version of a chemistry preprint server proposed by the American Chemical Society is causing confusion in the chemistry community.

Don’t be Fooled

Credit:
\
\

 

\

A fake version of ACS’s chemistry preprint server ChemRxiv is attempting to draw in chemists. The real ChemRxiv is still under development.

Websites for ACS-endorsed preprint server (not operational yet):

▸ chemrxiv.org
▸ chemrxiv.com

Website for its imitator:

▸ chemarxiv.com

The website is just one letter off from ACS’s proposed name for its preprint server—the real ChemRxiv vs. the imposter ChemArxiv. E-mails urging people to deposit papers into the preprint server were circulating earlier this month. Preprint servers allow researchers to share draft papers.

ChemArxiv appears to be related to Open Academic Press, which is on a list of likely predatory publishers maintained by Jeffrey Beall, a librarian at the University of Colorado, Denver. Open Academic Press publishes two predatory journals—fake journals designed to steal money from authors—on polar research and molecular electronics, Beall says.

“The site launched by Open Academic Press has absolutely no association with ACS’s plans announced in August to organize ChemRxiv as a chemistry preprint server,” says Kevin Davies, a vice president in the publications division of ACS, which publishes C&EN.

Most scam publishers are motivated by money, Beall says. But he’s not sure what might motivate someone to create a free preprint server, except to draw people into predatory journals.

E-mails from the account of an Ulf Edvinsson at Open Academic Press claim that ChemArxiv is related to ACS and mimics arxiv.org, a well-established physics and computer science preprint server. Attempts to reach Edvinsson by e-mail were unsuccessful.

However, Edvinsson might not be a real name, Beall says, explaining that people who run such sites often use fraudulent names. The preprint website is registered to someone else and appears to originate in France. The Open Academic Press site, which claims to be in Germany, has yet another name associated with it.

ACS announced in August that it would create the ChemRxiv preprint server. ACS purchased the chemrxiv.org and chemrxiv.com domains. This slight variation seems to have been purchased in September.

The real ChemRxiv has not yet launched, Davies says, but he expects a landing page will be up soon. ACS is in negotiations with several organizations about making ChemRxiv a repository for international chemistry research.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One academic paper’s journey through the mill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientific journal publishers take different tacks against ResearchGate﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry finally got preprint servers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE