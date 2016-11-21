Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Vertellus will expand capacity for sodium dihydrobis​(2-methoxyethoxy) aluminate, a reducing agent it sells as Vitride, at its Zeeland, Mich., plant. The firm says demand is increasing from customers producing active pharmaceutical ingredients and cosmetic chemicals.

Solabia, a French producer of plant extracts, has acquired Algues & Mer, a fellow French firm developing molecules from algae. Active molecules from Algues & Mer include sulfated polysaccharides for cosmetic, nutrition, and pharmaceutical applications.

Fujifilm has completed construction of its third semiconductor materials plant in Taiwan. Costing $9 million, the plant will supply photoresists, image sensor materials, developing solutions, cleaners, and chemical mechanical planarization slurries.

Asahi Glass will spend $4 million to build a plant in Indonesia that produces solar coatings for windows. Applied by a sputtering technique, the materials help building owners reduce air conditioning bills by improving the insulation properties of glass windows.

Nitto Avecia is expanding oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity at its Milford, Mass., facility. When the project is completed next year, the plant will have nearly 3 mol of oligo synthesis capacity, making it the largest oligonucleotide facility in the world, the firm says.

DNAnexus has introduced a cloud-compatible version of its genomics sequencing and analysis software operating on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform. The Stanford Center for Genomics & Personalized Medicine will be the new product’s first user.

UniQure, a Dutch gene therapy firm with an approved product, is refocusing its R&D on hemophilia B, Huntington’s disease, and cardiovascular conditions. It will cut 20 to 25% of its ­workforce, or 50 to 60 jobs, by the end of 2017. UniQure is also consolidating all manufacturing at its site in Lexington, Mass.

Sanofi Genzyme and Alnylam will codevelop Alnylam’s fitusiran, an RNAi therapy for hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. The agreement could be worth $100 million to Alnylam. The deal is an outgrowth of an RNAi drugs pact the two formed in January 2014.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalent will buy plasmid DNA maker Delphi Genetics
AGC to bolster drug services with MolMed acquisition
Hitachi expands in regenerative medicine with Apceth acquisition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.