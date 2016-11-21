Vertellus will expand capacity for sodium dihydrobis(2-methoxyethoxy) aluminate, a reducing agent it sells as Vitride, at its Zeeland, Mich., plant. The firm says demand is increasing from customers producing active pharmaceutical ingredients and cosmetic chemicals.
Solabia, a French producer of plant extracts, has acquired Algues & Mer, a fellow French firm developing molecules from algae. Active molecules from Algues & Mer include sulfated polysaccharides for cosmetic, nutrition, and pharmaceutical applications.
Fujifilm has completed construction of its third semiconductor materials plant in Taiwan. Costing $9 million, the plant will supply photoresists, image sensor materials, developing solutions, cleaners, and chemical mechanical planarization slurries.
Asahi Glass will spend $4 million to build a plant in Indonesia that produces solar coatings for windows. Applied by a sputtering technique, the materials help building owners reduce air conditioning bills by improving the insulation properties of glass windows.
Nitto Avecia is expanding oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity at its Milford, Mass., facility. When the project is completed next year, the plant will have nearly 3 mol of oligo synthesis capacity, making it the largest oligonucleotide facility in the world, the firm says.
DNAnexus has introduced a cloud-compatible version of its genomics sequencing and analysis software operating on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform. The Stanford Center for Genomics & Personalized Medicine will be the new product’s first user.
UniQure, a Dutch gene therapy firm with an approved product, is refocusing its R&D on hemophilia B, Huntington’s disease, and cardiovascular conditions. It will cut 20 to 25% of its workforce, or 50 to 60 jobs, by the end of 2017. UniQure is also consolidating all manufacturing at its site in Lexington, Mass.
Sanofi Genzyme and Alnylam will codevelop Alnylam’s fitusiran, an RNAi therapy for hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. The agreement could be worth $100 million to Alnylam. The deal is an outgrowth of an RNAi drugs pact the two formed in January 2014.
