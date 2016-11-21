Eagle to acquire Arsia Therapeutics

Seeking to enter the biologics space, Eagle Pharmaceuticals will pay $30 million to acquire Arsia Therapeutics. Eagle may also pay up to $48 million more in milestone payments. Founded in 2013 by MIT professors Robert Langer and Alexander Klibanov, Arsia has technology for formulating and delivering proteins subcutaneously at high concentrations. Eagle plans to use it to develop biosimilars. It will also set up a Biologics Innovation Center in Arsia’s headquarters city of Cambridge, Mass.
