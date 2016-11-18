Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Elegant way to build β-lactams

Palladium-catalyzed process weds aliphatic amines and carbon monoxide

by Bethany Halford
November 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The strained cyclic amides known as β-lac­tams have shown up in the skeletons of many medicinally important molecules, including the antibiotic penicillin and the cardiac drug Zetia (ezetimibe). Chemists at the University of Cambridge have developed a new way (shown) to make this structural motif by using a palladium catalyst to join aliphatic secondary amines and carbon monoxide gas in a process that involves C–H activation followed by carbonylation (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf9621).

Reaction scheme showing Pd-catalyzed transformation of secondary amines and carbon monoxide to β-lactams.
Pd-catalyzed reaction makes β-lactams from secondary amines and carbon monoxide.

The reaction tolerates a broad range of functional groups and can be used on a molecule that’s fairly complex, says Matthew J. Gaunt, who led the research effort. “Amines occur in most drugs, so there’s the potential chemists could use this methodology to perform late-stage C–H functionalization on an already complex molecule,” he says. “I think that could be very powerful for drug discovery.”

Mechanistic studies suggest that the reaction proceeds by a distinct reaction pathway, wherein a putative palladium anhydride forms. A carboxylate ligand on the palladium helps guide the secondary amine to attack the anhydride complex so that a carbamoyl-palladium species forms. C–H activation then leads to a five-membered ring containing nitrogen and a Pd atom. Finally, reductive elimination of the Pd gives the β-lactam product.

Stephen L. Buchwald, an organic synthesis expert at MIT, notes that, over the years, chemists have come up with many ingenious ways to make β-lactams. Buchwald adds, however, that “the C–H activation-carbonylation method reported by Gaunt and coworkers provides a particularly simple and elegant means of accessing this structural unit.” He says the route “is sure to find a great deal of use in the development of new pharmaceutical agents.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Merge Two Fundamental Reactions To Achieve A New Cross-Coupling Scheme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE