George Melvin Klein, 96, died on Sept. 8 in Delray Beach, Fla.
“My dad enjoyed helping people. He drove for We Care, which was an organization that took people who didn’t have transportation to the doctor, and he always did a little extra for them. He also enjoyed music. He played the recorder with a group of people who learned to play the instrument after they retired. The group was called the Second Winds. He also remained interested in chemistry his entire life. The kitchen was his laboratory where he would do experiments.”—Marlene Klein, daughter
Most recent title: chemist, Proctor & Gamble
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Case Institute of Technology, 1941
Survivors: daughters, Marlene Klein and Linda Heaton; and three grandsons
