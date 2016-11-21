Glycomine raises $12 million

Rare disease-focused Glycomine has raised $12 million in its first major round of financing, with support from Sanderling Ventures, Chiesi Ventures, high-net-worth individuals, and patients. Glycomine is developing substrate replacement therapies for two rare genetic diseases—congenital disorder of glycosylation Type Ia (CDG-Ia) and N-glycanase deficiency (Ngly1)—that currently lack treatments. The roughly 1,000 people with CDG-Ia are deficient in phosphomannomutase 2, an enzyme needed to produce glycoproteins.
