New Syngenta fungicide hits market

Regulators in Argentina are the first to approve the novel Syngenta crop fungicide Adepidyn (pydiflumetofen). A member of the carboxamide chemical class, the fungicide will join the generic fungicide difenoconazole in a soybean treatment combination to be marketed in Argentina as Miravis Duo. Registration of pydiflumetofen is underway in several other countries. Syngenta says the fungicide could eventually have annual sales of $750 million.
