Nine substances lined up for EU control

Nine chemicals that are toxic to reproduction should be strictly controlled in the European Union, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) determined earlier this month. If ECHA’s recommendations are finalized, use of these substances will be barred in the EU unless companies obtain special permission, called authorization, from ECHA. The chemicals include sodium perborate and sodium peroxometaborate, both used in detergents and bleaching products, as well as trixylyl phosphate, which is an ingredient in some lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metal working fluids, and plastic products. Two plasticizers are on the list—dihexyl phthalate and branched and linear dihexyl phthalate. Rounding out the list are four substances used in the production of some batteries—pentalead tetraoxide sulfate, tetralead trioxide sulfate, lead tetroxide, and lead monoxide. The European Commission, in consultation with EU member companies, will decide whether to subject any or all of the chemicals to authorization. If added, the substances would bring the number of substances on the ECHA authorization list to 40.