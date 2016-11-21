Nominations sought for inorganic nanoscience award

The Nanoscience Subdivision of the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry seeks nominations for the Inorganic Nanoscience Award, sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter. The award consists of $3,000 as well as a plaque to be presented to the recipient at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Nominations should include a curriculum vitae, a list of publications, and a short statement that highlights the key research discoveries that merit a national award in the area of inorganic nanoscience. Each nominee should also arrange for three letters of support to be sent separately. Only one of the three supporting letters can be from the nominee’s home institution.
E-mail PDFs of nominations and support letters to the Nanoscience Subdivision chair, nanoawards@acsdic.org. Inquiries (but not nomination materials) can be addressed to Joshua Goldberger at goldberger@chemistry.ohio-state.edu. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15, 2017.
