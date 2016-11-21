Paul R. Wunz Jr., 92, died on May 8 in Tucson, Ariz.
“Paul Wunz held several industrial positions and teaching positions during his career. He enjoyed his teaching and research with students at Geneva College and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where he was also chair of the chemistry department. I was privileged to have him as my mentor (we were the first father-son research team at IUP) and as a wonderful dad.”—Timothy Wunz, son
Most recent title: professor, IUP
Education: B.S., chemistry, Penn State University, 1944; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Delaware, 1950
Survivors: daughter, Carol Guba; sons, Stephen and Timothy; and three grandchildren
