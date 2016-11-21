Start-up firm plans California ammonia

A four-year-old company called Grannus is planning what it says will be California’s first ammonia plant in more than 60 years. The company says its technology replaces the traditional steam methane reformer with a more efficient partial oxidation boiler that creates the raw material synthesis gas at the lowest emission level in the industry. Air Liquide and Haldor Topsoe will provide other technology and services. The plant is intended to produce 250 metric tons of ammonia per day, or about 40% of California’s agricultural ammonia consumption.
