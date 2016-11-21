Stone Award seeks nominations

Nominations are being sought for the 2016 Charles H. Stone Award. Sponsored by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section, the award honors contributions to the field of chemistry through activities in the scientific community, public outreach, education, and research in the southeastern U.S.
The award includes a $4,000 honorarium and plaque, which will be presented at the section’s May 2017 meeting. Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file and include a letter of support by the sponsor and the local section chair, and short support statements from no more than two cosponsors. Nominations should be mailed to Matthew Chan, Charles H. Stone Award Chair, at chanmkalb@gmail.com. Nominations are due Dec. 16.
