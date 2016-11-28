Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS International Center hosts discussion on creating a global workforce

by Christopher LaPrade, ACS international activities manager
November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Rebecca Keiser gives a talk hosted by the ACS International Center.
Photo of a woman giving a talk.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Rebecca Keiser gives a talk hosted by the ACS International Center.

On Sept. 29, the ACS International Center hosted a conversation by Rebecca Keiser, head of the Office of International Science & Engineering at NSF, on international science and the future of the global workforce. Her talk, “International Collaboration at the National Science Foundation: Expanding the Frontiers of Research & Creating a Globally Engaged Workforce,” is available on the ACS International Center website at global.acs.org.

The ACS International Center is an online portal hosted by ACS to encourage global collaboration in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and provide access to resources and opportunities to help prepare chemistry practitioners to be successful in the global workforce. The portal currently features postings of more than 600 research opportunities around the world.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

193 nations adopt UNESCO open science standards
AACT seeks science coaches
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Pubs launches symposium series in China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE