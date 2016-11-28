ACS International Center hosts discussion on creating a global workforce

On Sept. 29, the ACS International Center hosted a conversation by Rebecca Keiser, head of the Office of International Science & Engineering at NSF, on international science and the future of the global workforce. Her talk, “International Collaboration at the National Science Foundation: Expanding the Frontiers of Research & Creating a Globally Engaged Workforce,” is available on the ACS International Center website at global.acs.org.
The ACS International Center is an online portal hosted by ACS to encourage global collaboration in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and provide access to resources and opportunities to help prepare chemistry practitioners to be successful in the global workforce. The portal currently features postings of more than 600 research opportunities around the world.
