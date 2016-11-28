Advertisement

November 28, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 47

Health concerns prompt calls to end production and use of deadly substance in the U.S. and beyond

Volume 94 | Issue 47
Policy

Still a global menace

Health concerns prompt calls to end production and use of deadly substance in the U.S. and beyond

Chemists at South African universities experience campus violence as part of #FeesMustFall

Students protest tuition increases amid enduring racial and economic inequities

Restrictions on cosmetic preservatives ramp up

With fewer preservatives in use, chemists worry about protecting consumer products from contamination

  • Synthesis

    Chemistry in pictures

  • Physical Chemistry

    Chemists search for emoji

    Greater representation of chemistry sought in the symbolic characters

  • Drug Development

    Vanderbilt neuroscience drug advances to clinic

    Phase I study of Alzheimer’s treatment represents shift in academic drug discovery model

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up

Acidic patch on ubiquitin’s surface plays a key role in altering chromatin structure

Business & Policy Concentrates

