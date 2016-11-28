Still a global menace

November 28, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 47
Health concerns prompt calls to end production and use of deadly substance in the U.S. and beyond
Students protest tuition increases amid enduring racial and economic inequities
With fewer preservatives in use, chemists worry about protecting consumer products from contamination
Greater representation of chemistry sought in the symbolic characters
Phase I study of Alzheimer’s treatment represents shift in academic drug discovery model
Acidic patch on ubiquitin’s surface plays a key role in altering chromatin structure