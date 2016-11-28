ACS recognizes Genentech’s support of ACS Scholars Program and Project SEED

The ACS Development Office held an event on Sept. 26 at Genentech in South San Francisco to recognize the company’s role as a partner-level supporter of the ACS Scholars Program and Project SEED, which are two of ACS’s educational programs to support chemistry students from underrepresented minority groups.
During the event, current and former ACS Scholars spoke of the impact the program has had on their lives, and Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University gave a talk titled “New Avenues for Cancer Immune Therapy Targeting the Glycocalyx.”
