BASF to divest inorganic specialties

BASF has agreed to sell its inorganic specialties business to the private equity firm Edgewater Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. The business includes a site in Evans City, Pa., that makes specialty alcoholates, boranes, and alkali metal products. About 80 employees are involved. The site is the former Callery Chemical, which BASF acquired in 2003 for $65 million. Edgewater acquired another BASF business, the polymer additives service firm PolyAd Services, in 2014.
