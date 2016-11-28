Advertisement

Education

Best of ChemMatters in the classroom

by Linda Wang
November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
High school chemistry teachers now have access to a new set of teacher-tested lesson plans thanks to a book based on articles published in ChemMatters, ACS’s magazine for teaching scientific literacy in the high school classroom. Topics covered in ChemMatters articles include Hollywood’s special effects, the chemicals that give food its flavor, and sports supplements.

The new book, “The Best of ChemMatters: Connecting Science and Literacy,” was developed by the ACS Education Division and consists of 12 lesson plans. For example, in the “Many Colors of Blood” lesson, students first read the original ChemMatters article and then compare and contrast respiratory pigments found in the blood of various animals. The lesson can be downloaded at goo.gl/CPx1T0 (under “Sample Lesson Plan”), where the book is available for purchase.

The book can serve as a springboard for teachers to help students understand chemistry concepts and improve their scientific literacy, critical thinking, and reading comprehension skills.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

