Broad, Intel team on genomics data

The Broad Institute and Intel have formed a five-year, $25 million pact to develop information technology tools for processing genomics data. The Intel-Broad Center for Genomic Data Engineering aims to identify hardware and software that will make it possible to use data resident in private and public cloud storage. The partners say the venture will combine Intel’s data analytics and artificial intelligence expertise with Broad’s experience in genomics data generation and health care research.
