Showa Denko has agreed to acquire GMM, a manufacturer of nonstick coating chemicals used by makers of frying pans and other cookware. With plants in India and China, GMM supplies Asian cookware companies that export to the U.S.
Stahl, a Dutch maker of process chemicals for leather, coatings, and polymer dispersions, has acquired Calhoun, Ga.-based Eagle Performance Products. The purchase adds water-based flame retardants to Stahl’s products for automotive, aeronautics, and home furnishings customers.
Honeywell has launched a new business, Honeywell Research Chemicals, that includes its existing research chemicals plus the solvents and inorganic chemicals it acquired from Sigma-Aldrich late last year. The firm is also launching a purchasing website for research chemicals.
The American Cleaning Institutehas named Melissa Hockstad as its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2017. Hockstad, now an executive with the American Fuels & Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group, will replace Ernie Rosenberg, who announced in May his intention to step down.
Arysta LifeScience, an agricultural chemicals firm, will license a biostimulant from Beem Biologics that reduces the impact of stress on crops while promoting vigorous plant growth, according to the companies. Beem develops isoprenoid compounds from desert, mountain, and sea plants.
Sekisui Medical, a Japanese drug ingredients producer, has received a warning from FDA for failing to maintain comprehensive manufacturing records. An inspection revealed that the company had been retesting batches and selectively recording results.
Autolus, a spin-off from University College London, is the first tenant of the U.K.’s Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult, a 7,200 m2 cell therapy manufacturing center set to open next year in Stevenage, England. The $68 million center features 12 lab, office, and manufacturing modules for cell therapy companies.
