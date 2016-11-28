Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Showa Denko has agreed to acquire GMM, a manufacturer of nonstick coating chemicals used by makers of frying pans and other cookware. With plants in India and China, GMM supplies Asian cookware companies that export to the U.S.

Stahl, a Dutch maker of process chemicals for leather, coatings, and polymer dispersions, has acquired Calhoun, Ga.-based Eagle Performance Products. The purchase adds water-based flame retardants to Stahl’s products for automotive, aeronautics, and home furnishings customers.

Honeywell has launched a new business, Honeywell Research Chemicals, that includes its existing research chemicals plus the solvents and inorganic chemicals it acquired from Sigma-Aldrich late last year. The firm is also launching a purchasing website for research chemicals.

The American Cleaning Institutehas named Melissa Hockstad as its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2017. Hockstad, now an executive with the American Fuels & Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group, will replace Ernie Rosenberg, who announced in May his intention to step down.

Frutarom, an Israeli flavors and fragrances maker, is buying 75% of Mexico’s Grupo Piasa for $20.5 million. The savory ingredients producer has 300 employees and annual sales of $45 million. The acquisition is Frutarom’s eighth this year.

Arysta LifeScience, an agricultural chemicals firm, will license a biostimulant from Beem Biologics that reduces the impact of stress on crops while promoting vigorous plant growth, according to the companies. Beem develops isoprenoid compounds from desert, mountain, and sea plants.

Sekisui Medical, a Japanese drug ingredients producer, has received a warning from FDA for failing to maintain comprehensive manufacturing records. An inspection revealed that the company had been retesting batches and selectively recording results.

Autolus, a spin-off from University College London, is the first tenant of the U.K.’s Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult, a 7,200 m2 cell therapy manufacturing center set to open next year in Stevenage, England. The $68 million center features 12 lab, office, and manufacturing modules for cell therapy companies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ashland to buy Schülke & Mayr’s personal care business
Asahi Kasei moves deeper into pharmaceuticals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lubrizol acquires catheter maker Bavaria Medizin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.