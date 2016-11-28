Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Butene-1 plant planned for Baytown

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SBE Chemical Partners has secured the financial, customer, and engineering commitments it says it needed to go ahead with a butene-1 plant in Baytown, Texas. The plant will use Axens’ AlphaButol process to dimerize ethylene into butene-1, used mainly as a polyethylene comonomer. The plant will cost about $200 million and have 100,000 metric tons per year of capacity when it starts up in 2018. SBE is a joint venture between Evonik Industries and Stonebridge Energy Partners. Evonik is a major butene-1 producer in Marl, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium. The Baytown site is a former Evonik carbon black plant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Venture plans Indiana bioethylene glycol
Syclus planning ethanol to ethylene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covestro to build complex in China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE