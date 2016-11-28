Celgene acquires a myeloma treatment

Celgene has acquired the proteasome inhibitor marizomib from Triphase Accelerator for an undisclosed sum plus future milestone payments. Triphase has completed Phase I clinical trials of marizomib as a treatment for glioblastoma and multiple myeloma. Celgene already markets the multiple myeloma treatments Revlimid and Thalomid. Triphase, a spin-off from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, granted Celgene the option to buy the drug in 2014.
