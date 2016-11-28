Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry in pictures

by Manny Morone
November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Selections from cen.chempics.org, where C&EN showcases the beauty of chemistry

Curly crystals
A man in PPE holds a blue glowing flask in a dark room.
Credit: Brian Love
Brian E. Love has kept this flask for more than 20 years. Love, an associate professor at East Carolina University, develops new organic reactions in his lab. One of his projects in the 1990s centered around modifying camphor, a compound that can be used as a starting point for synthesizing small molecules used in many fragrances and skin care products. In this beloved flask, Love made an imine by reacting camphor and 2-aminobiphenyl, but he couldn’t bring himself to break up these eye-catching branched crystals. He ran the reaction again so that he could preserve the crystals and has held onto them ever since.Submitted by Brian E. Love, East Carolina University
Light-bearer
A flask with a maze of crystals formed on the inside.
Credit: Stefan Schramm
Stefan Schramm works in a truly illuminating field of chemistry. To create this photo, the postdoc dissolved just 5 mg of a 2-coumaranone derivative in a flask with a strong base. The 2-coumaranone reacted with oxygen in the air, creating an excited intermediate molecule, which then released energy in the form of bright blue light as it relaxed to its ground state. Schramm, who works with Panče Naumov at New York University, Abu Dhabi, carries out research focused on making these 2-coumaranones, a group of molecules that haven’t been studied much but could be useful for the detection of diseases such as HIV and various cancers.Submitted by Stefan Schramm, New York University, Abu Dhabi

Do science, take pictures, win money. Enter our photo contest at cen.chempics.org or e-mail cenchempics@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in pictures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry In Pictures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scenes From The ACS Meeting In Anaheim

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE