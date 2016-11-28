Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DIC expands natural blue food color

November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons
Mars plans to phase out use of artificial colors, including blue.
This image shows a pile of plain M&Ms of various colors.
Credit: Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons
Mars plans to phase out use of artificial colors, including blue.

Earthrise Nutritionals, a California-based subsidiary of Japan’s DIC Group, will spend $13 million to expand its production of a natural blue food coloring made from Spirulina, a corkscrew-shaped cyanobacteria used mostly as a dietary supplement. In 2013, the confectionary company Mars obtained FDA approval to use phycocyanin, a blue extract from Spirulina, to color foods. Earlier this year, Mars vowed to phase out the use of synthetic colors over the next five years. DIC claims to have 90% of the global market for natural blue color from Spirulina and says it expects demand to grow 50% annually through 2020. Earthrise cultivates the cyanobacteria in an 180,000 m2 outdoor facility that currently yields about 500 metric tons per year. DIC is exploring ways to extract other pigments from Spirulina and use the remaining proteins in food and animal feed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Michroma raises $6.4 million for fermentation-based colors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sensient acquires Peruvian color maker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Companies pair up for natural colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE