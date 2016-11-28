Advertisement

Environment

Election 2016

November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Rather than adopting a doomsday outlook regarding the results of the 2016 U.S. election (C&EN, Nov. 14, page 5), think about the “regulatory changes” Walmart made within a short five or so years. During this time, the retail giant orchestrated a marriage with Proctor & Gamble to make laundry soap “greener.” The partnership resulted in new and innovative packaging, waste reduction, space savings, and a reduction in consumer (retail) costs—all without any regulatory umbrella.

ACS 2015 IRS Form 990 available

The American Chemical Society’s 2015 IRS Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About ACS,” and then click on “Financial,” which brings you to the “ACS Financial Information” page. Under the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” click on “2015 IRS Form 990.”

Also see the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS executive compensation. If you have access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

Other enterprise projects should yield the same type of research and innovation. So rather than focus on loss of regulation— which might just be good—the enterprise communities should come together themselves to make the world a better place, taking the lead from Walmart.

Martha G. K. Dibblee
Portland, Ore.

Correction

Oct. 31, page 25: In C&EN’s feature on 10 start-ups to watch, the founders of two companies were presented incorrectly. The founders of Kyulux are Chihaya Adachi, Junji Adachi, Akira Minakuchi, and Christopher J. Savoie. The founders of NuMat Technologies are Omar K. Farha, Benjamin Hernandez, and Christopher Wilmer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

