People

Newscripts

Holiday gift ideas

What to get the chemistry lovers in your life

by Bethany Halford
November 23, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
“Ada Twist, Scientist”
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Abrams Books
Children’s book from Abrams Books on Amazon for $11.
Cover of the children’s book “Ada Twist, Scientist.”
Credit: Abrams Books
Children’s book from Abrams Books on Amazon for $11.
Erlenmeyer flask cookie cutter
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CookieCutz
$5.99 for a 10.1 cm (4 in) cutter, from CookieCutz on Etsy.
A cookie cutter shaped like an Erlenmeyer flask.
Credit: CookieCutz
$5.99 for a 10.1 cm (4 in) cutter, from CookieCutz on Etsy.
Element necklace
[+]Enlarge
Credit: larkandjuniper
Hand-stamped pewter charms on a 45.7 cm chain from larkandjuniper on Etsy; $26 for one charm and $10 for each additional charm.
Hand-stamped pewter charms on a 45.7 cm chain.
Credit: larkandjuniper
Hand-stamped pewter charms on a 45.7 cm chain from larkandjuniper on Etsy; $26 for one charm and $10 for each additional charm.
Ferroflow
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ferroflow
Tabletop ferrofluid display available in black for $269 or various colors for $299 from Ferroflow.
Photo of a ferrofluid in a display.
Credit: Ferroflow
Tabletop ferrofluid display available in black for $269 or various colors for $299 from Ferroflow.
Hardcover journal
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
Cognitive Surplus sells this 192-page notebook for $18.95.
A photo of a hardcover journal decorated with vintage flasks.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
Cognitive Surplus sells this 192-page notebook for $18.95.
Chemistry necktie
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AwesomeTie
$28.95 from AwesomeTie on Etsy
A necktie printed with chemical structures.
Credit: AwesomeTie
$28.95 from AwesomeTie on Etsy
Inflatable DNA
[+]Enlarge
Credit: The DNA Store
The DNA Store sells this geeky beach toy for $24.65.
A girl on the beach with inflatable DNA.
Credit: The DNA Store
The DNA Store sells this geeky beach toy for $24.65.
“Cook’s Science” 
[+]Enlarge
Credit: America’s Test Kitchen
Book for $30 from America’s Test Kitchen on Amazon.
Cover and a page from inside the book “Cook’s Science.”
Credit: America’s Test Kitchen
Book for $30 from America’s Test Kitchen on Amazon.
Chemistry book pillow
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EndBookHate
This plushy sells for $19.95 at EndBookHate on Etsy.
An anthropomorphized chemistry book pillow.
Credit: EndBookHate
This plushy sells for $19.95 at EndBookHate on Etsy.
Whiskey glass
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
$18 from Cognitive Surplus.
A photo of a glass containing whiskey etched with structures of flavor compounds in the beverage.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
$18 from Cognitive Surplus.
Caffeine molecule infinity scarf
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Svaha
$24.99 from Svaha.
A woman wearing a scarf printed with the caffeine molecule.
Credit: Svaha
$24.99 from Svaha.
Chemistry mosaic poster
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Megan Lee Studio
$28 from Megan Lee Studio on Etsy.
A mosaic that celebrates six renowned chemists.
Credit: Megan Lee Studio
$28 from Megan Lee Studio on Etsy.
Personalized notepad
[+]Enlarge
Credit: LaPetiteNote
LaPetiteNote sells the 40-sheet personalized pads for $11.95 on Etsy.
A notepad decorated with chemistry stuff.
Credit: LaPetiteNote
LaPetiteNote sells the 40-sheet personalized pads for $11.95 on Etsy.

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

